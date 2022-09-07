Byo creatives equipped with acting skills

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

UP-AND-COMING as well as established actors and actresses converged at Matshobana Hall in Bulawayo over the weekend where they participated in a film industry workshop meant to capacitate them with skills.

The event that was dubbed “Zim Actors Workshop 2022” was organised by Zim Arts and hosted by Metrine Mleya, Leean Ncube, Blessworth Mabhena.

It was attended by Bulawayo acting gurus with the likes of Percy Soko, Zenzo Nyathi and Memory Kumbota training the up-and-coming actors.

In his presentation, Kumbota reminded actors to love the art in themselves not themselves in the art while Soko implored them to think outside the box. Nyathi shared his journey which has seen him turn to be a national household name and highlighted that all that has been due to hard work.

Said Zim Arts founder AnesuAJC: “The main aim of the workshop was for actors to learn new acting skills, get challenged, network, and share ideas on how we can improve our acting industry. The attendance was pleasing as we had seats for 75 people and three-quarters of those were filled which shows the industry is in safe hands with new players who’re eager to learn and grow,” said AnesuAJC. – @mthabisi_mthire