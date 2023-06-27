Byo creatives stand up to lead…as 4 sail through electoral nomination court

Mthabisi Tshuma

CREATIVES from the City of Kings and Queens have stood up to take political leadership positions after having managed to sail through last week’s electoral nomination court in order to participate in the 2023 harmonised elections.

The country goes to elections on August 23 and among the participants in Bulawayo are dancer-cum-singer Sandra Ndebele-Sibindi, blogger Nigel Ndlovu, outspoken poets Desire Moyo aka Moyoxide and Prince Ncube aka Dr Gasolo.

Ndebele-Sibindi is standing in through the ruling party Zanu PF ticket as a Councillor for Ward 20 in Bulawayo.

Dr Gasolo is with the FA party and will stand in Ward 8 and this time hopes to join the Council Chambers after failing to clinch the post in 2018.

Moyoxide is under the CCC ticket and wishes to stand as a Member of Parliament for the Nkulumane Constituency.

Another aspiring MP candidate is Nigel Ndlovu who is running for Lobengula/Magwegwe Constituency under the ZAPU banner. It is his second time running after standing as an independent in 2018. – @mthabisi_mthire