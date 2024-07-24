Byo cricket treat on the cards

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

CRICKET enthusiasts in the City of Kings and Queens are in for a treat when Zimbabwe Emerging hosts South Africa Emerging for a three-week long tour that consists of both red and white ball matches.

Zimbabwe Emerging and South Africa Emerging are scheduled for a series that will run from July 30 to August 21 with matches taking place at Queens Sports Club.

The two emerging sides will play two four-day matches and three 50-over matches in Bulawayo in a tour that promises to rekindle the passion of the game among its thousands of followers.

With the confirmation of the tour, it means Zimbabwe will have three squads out at the same time. The senior men’s national team is in Ireland for a historic one-off Test that gets underway on Thursday while Zimbabwe A is in England. The Emerging side will be the third.

Fans have been called in to come in numbers and cheer on the Zimbabwe Emerging side against their South African opponents. In what will be good news for all the sport’s enthusiasts in the city, matches’ entry is free.

The forthcoming tour is not the only cricket event lined up for Bulawayo. In November/December, Zimbabwe will host Pakistan for a white-ball series with all matches lined up for Queens Sports Club. The Chevrons and Pakistan will play three T20Is and as many One Day Internationals (ODIs) at the city’s ceremonial home of cricket.

With the Bulawayo-bound tour just a few days away, the city is set to be abuzz with entertaining cricket. Zimbabwe Emerging will be under the tutelage of Steve Mangongo, who already has a squad in place for the four-dayers.

Mangongo’s men are in camp in the capital and are scheduled to arrive in Bulawayo on July 28. Former Zimbabwe Under-19 skipper, who captained the Junior Chevrons at the 2022 ICC Men’s Under-19 World Cup, Emmanuel Bawa is part of the Emerging side alongside the likes of other entertaining talents such as Alistair Frost, Ryan Kamwemba, Ronak Patel and Tinashe Muchawaya.

Brandon Mavuta, Innocent Kaia, Takudzwanaishe Kaitano, Nick Welch, Antum Naqvi and Carl Mumba are some of the already-established names that also made the grade into the Emerging side.

The two four-day matches are both scheduled for Queens Sports Club. This will not be the first time Zimbabwe Emerging and South Africa Emerging face off.

In August last year, Zimbabwe toured South Africa for a five-match 50-over series, which the latter won 3-2.

Meanwhile, in the National Premier League (NPL) Amakhosi Cricket Club won the Bulawayo derby against Queens Cricket Club that was played at Queens Sports Club on Sunday.

Amakhosi edged their across-town rivals by three wickets to register their second win of the campaign in seven games while handing Queens their fourth loss.

After they were asked to bowl first, Amakhosi bowled out Queens for 136 runs in 35,1 overs before going on to chase down the target in 27,3 overs, finishing on 140/7.

Prince Kaunda starred with the ball for Amakhosi, claiming figures of 4/26 in 8,1 overs while Raymond Kasimo took two wickets for 29 runs in eight overs. Arnold Shara and Nkosibongwe Gogodo picked up one wicket apiece. Teenager, Rowyn Konson top scored for Queens with 29 runs off 33 deliveries while Ian Fuzane chipped in with 24 runs having faced 51 balls.

Kasimo would go on to complete a good all round performance on the day with the bat, top scoring for Amakhosi with a crucial unbeaten 34 runs off 38 balls. Skipper Ernest Masuku also played a handy knock, making 31 runs off 43 deliveries.

Chris Mpofu, Tanatswa Bechani and Vusi Kasipini all took two wickets each for Queens. Sheunopa Musekwa took the other wicket that fell.

There was no smiles for Bulawayo Athletic Club (BAC) as they suffered a seven-wicket defeat at the hands of Gladiators Cricket Club at Kwekwe Sports Club. BAC was bowled out for 170 runs in 40,2 overs before Gladiators went on to comfortably chase down the target in 25,2 overs, finishing on 172/3.

The NPL continues tomorrow with yet another derby lined up. Queens and BAC will be up against each other at Queens Sports Club while Amakhosi will be hoping to make use of their winning momentum when they travel to Kwekwe to face Rimuka Cricket Club at Kwekwe Sports Club.—@brandon_malvin