Byo Day unites artistes

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

“THIS is what we’ve been longing for,” are the words which were said by most artistes who attended a Bulawayo Day chill-out session on Tuesday at the Fund’ukulinda butchery Tshisanyama.

The event was part of activities that took place around the city as Bulawayo celebrated 127 years as a city. Bulawayo Day was set aside to commemorate the declaration of the city as a town in 1894.

It was nice seeing artistes mixing and mingling with people. As they interacted while eating traditional meals, the PA system was blazing Skyz Metro FM which commemorated the day by playing top songs from the city.

The artistes in attendance included Prince Joel Nyoni, Paul Maseko, Thandy Dhlana, Thandoe, Makula, Bkay and Babongile Sikhonjwa.

Other than celebrating Bulawayo Day, the event was dear to the artistes as it was a sign that finally, the Bulawayo City Council and the Bulawayo Arts Festival – were doing something for artistes. Over the years, local artistes have felt let down by these two institutions whom they feel do not support them enough, but that seems to be a thing of the past.

Prince Joel Nyoni who was impressed by the event’s coordination, suggested that it become an annual fete.

“This event was a splendid thought which I feel ought to be held annually. Bulawayo is endowed with talented people and this is a platform that I feel can be helpful for artistes in terms of advising each other for our careers to be prosperous,” he said.

Thandy Dhlana who was fresh from auditions for the Bulawayo Arts Festival that kicked off yesterday said such initiatives should be the order of the day.

“I was quite tired as I was coming from rehearsals, but because I felt the need to mingle with other artistes after such a long time, I came. Such events are important as we get to interact as creatives and exchange notes,” she said. – @mthabisi_mthire