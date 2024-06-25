Byo DJ/taxi driver axed to death, body parts missing

A 34-year-old taxi driver and popular DJ from Bulawayo’s Entumbane suburb was axed to death allegedly by a gang of five men who had hired him before they mutilated his body for suspected ritual purposes.

The heinous act, which occurred on Wednesday night at Mncwazi Village in Bulilima District, Matabeleland South Province, left the local community shocked.

The deceased, identified as Christopher Mpofu, was approached by the five suspects under the pretext of hiring his taxi for a trip from Bulawayo to Mncwazi Village. During the journey, just before the tollgate along the Bulawayo-Plumtree Highway, the suspects directed Mpofu to a bushy area off the road. There, they axed him at the back of his head, leading to his death.

Mpofu is a prominent figure in Entumbane suburb where he used to have regular shifts at a local sports bar. After the gruesome murder, the suspects drove the deceased’s car back to his home in Entumbane where they collected a bag with some clothes before driving off.

Mpofu’s body was discovered the following morning by Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) workers in the bush and some of the parts were missing.

Mr Sakuranda Khumalo of Mncwazi village said they were still in a state of shock.

“The deceased died a painful death. He was killed like an animal and the assailants dragged his body for about 30 metres. We found his particulars, which included a driver’s licence, a Nyaradzo Funeral Services card, and a paper with his home address,” he said.

“The gruesome nature of this crime, involving not only murder but also the mutilation of the victim for suspected ritual purposes, underscores the urgent need for effective law enforcement to address such heinous acts.”

Mpofu’s grandfather and family spokesperson, Mr Morgen Ndlovu shared the family’s anguish.

“As a family, we are in so much pain and we are also asking ourselves many questions regarding this tragedy, which has befallen us.

“The people behind the murder of my grandson had the guts to drive back to the deceased’s house in Entumbane and collect a bag containing his clothes before driving off,” he said.

Mr Ndlovu said the owner of the vehicle told them that the car was believed to be in Kwekwe as it had a tracker.

“As a family, we are devastated and we hear that Christopher knew his assailants, which is why he didn’t have any problem driving them from Bulawayo. We, however, wonder what could have prompted them to commit such a heinous act,” he said.

“We hope that over time we will be able to get answers as to what exactly led to this murder.”

Mr Ndlovu said his grandson will be laid to rest at Luveve Cemetery on Saturday.

Mpofu leaves behind a wife and a three-month-old baby.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Loveness Mangena, confirmed the incident, saying investigations are underway.

“I can confirm that we are handling a murder case where a male adult’s body was discovered by ZETDC employees on June 20.

“We are appealing to members of the public who may have information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact any nearest police,” she said.