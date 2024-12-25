Bulawayo drenched in holiday spirit as last-minute shoppers throng CBD

Imbibers make a last-minute dash to secure their favourite beverage at a local supermarket last night

BULAWAYO was abuzz with activity yesterday as last-minute Christmas shoppers thronged the city, creating a lively and bustling atmosphere while banking halls, supermarkets and beauty salons were packed.

Vendors and businesses recorded brisk sales.

In the central business district (CBD), long queues formed outside banks as people withdrew money to cover festive season expenses. Popular money transfer agents such as Hello Paisa, Mukuru, Homelink, and Western Union were overwhelmed with customers collecting remittances from relatives abroad.

An elderly woman, Gogo Mpofu, expressed her joy after receiving money from her children overseas. “It’s heart-warming to receive something from our children abroad, especially during Christmas,” she said.

Ms Sibongile Dube, who received money from her niece in Canada, said, “This will help me cover expenses and enjoy Christmas like everyone else.”

Ms Joyce Muleya, a 69-year-old pensioner from Ntabazinduna, praised her bank for its reliable service. “CBZ has been consistent with pension deposits and the staff is always courteous,” she said.

The city streets were heavily congested with vehicles and pedestrians while vendors at 4th Street marketplace enjoyed booming sales. “Christmas shopping has kept me busy all day. The most sought-after items are butternuts, potatoes, tomatoes and cucumbers,” said a vendor.

Major supermarkets like OK, Pick n Pay and Greens were bustling, with shoppers pushing trolleys laden with groceries. Pushcart operators competed for space with cars, ferrying goods to taxi ranks and bus termini.

Edgars Stores chief executive officer, Mr Sevious Mushosho, noted mixed business performance.

“Volumes are slightly below expectations, possibly due to the drought and delayed salary payments for civil servants. We hope for better sales as the day progresses,” he said.

Fast food outlets and shopping malls were similarly crowded while hiking spots were busy as travellers jostled for transport to different destinations.

Beitbridge and Plumtree border posts were teeming with activity as Zimbabweans, popularly known as injiva, returned home to spend Christmas with their families.

At Beitbridge Border Post, authorities deployed additional staff to manage the influx. Statistics from the Department of Immigration revealed that between December 16 and December 21, a total of 85 846 people entered Zimbabwe, with 75 096 being returning residents. Vehicle traffic was also high, with 3 087 light vehicles, 2 403 buses and 3 525 trucks crossing into the country. Assistant Regional Immigration Officer, Mrs Canisia Magaya, said they were handling an average of 13 976 entries daily.

“Although traffic has surged, statistics show a slight decline compared to last year. We’ve deployed adequate personnel to ensure travellers do not spend long hours at the border,” she said.

Travellers commended the introduction of the electronic Temporary Import Permit (eTIP) system, which streamlined vehicle clearance.

“This is a game-changer and has significantly reduced waiting times,” said a traveller.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Dr Takaruza Munyanyiwa, visited the border to assess operations.

“Feedback from travellers has been positive. The categorisation of traffic lanes into cargo, buses, pedestrians and light vehicles has greatly improved efficiency,” he said.

Plumtree Border Post saw similar activity as injiva crossed from Botswana. The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) extended operating hours to 24/7 during peak periods to expedite movement.

“The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) advises members of the public who intend to use Plumtree/Ramokgwebana Border Post that operating hours have been extended to 24 hours on the dates listed below. The extension of operating hours is done to facilitate the movement of private travellers during the festive period between Zimbabwe and Botswana,”reads a Zimra statement.

The 24-hour extension ended yesterday and will be operational again on the 4th and 5th of January 2025. Zimra also encouraged travellers to use the eTIP app for vehicle clearance, allowing for smoother border processes.

