Bulawayo Fire Brigade struggles to fight fires

Raymond Jaravaza, [email protected]

THE Bulawayo Fire Brigade has had to improvise in the face of water shortages and a lack of functional fire engines. Out of the 18 fire engines that the city owns, only four are working. This means that each of the four fire stations — Famona, Nkulumane, Mpopoma and North End — has only one fire engine to cover its area. If multiple fires break out at the same time, some properties will be left to burn without any fire service intervention.

Bulawayo City chief fire officer Mr Linos Phiri told the Chronicle that despite the challenges, his department is doing its best to protect the city from fires and other disasters, such as floods and road accidents.

Is it true that some fire brigade teams have in the past attended fire scenes with empty water tanks?

“It’s impossible for a fire brigade team to leave a fire station without water or other essential equipment. When a team clocks in for a shift, the first port of call is to inspect their equipment, replenish water and make sure that their truck is working properly so there is absolutely no way they will attend to a fire with an empty tank. The worst case scenario is that water might run out before a fire is completely extinguished and that is when a backup truck is called or the team connects to the nearest hydrant for more water,” said Mr Phiri.

Bulawayo has been battling water shortages since time immemorial and for a crucial emergency services department like the fire brigade, working in an unforgiving environment where the most important commodity — water — is in short supply is challenging.

But for a man who believes that for every problem there is always a solution, he looked at the equipment at his disposal and found the solution.

“Our fire engines have a carrying capacity of 1 800 litres, which sometimes is not enough to completely put out a raging fire so we now send a bowser that carries 9 000 as backup. Back in the day, the city used to have functional water hydrants everywhere in the city so in the event of water running out in the fire engine, the team simply connected to the water hydrants and fought the fire until it was completely put out,” said Mr Phiri.

The effects of climate change are forcing local authorities and countries in general to invest in their firefighting capabilities as the weather gets hotter and hotter by the day.

Mr Phiri lamented how out of a staff complement of 300 employees that the city needs in the fire brigade to function at full throttle, the current numbers are nowhere near that figure.

“It’s the most experienced firefighters that are leaving, meaning we are left with junior firefighters and mostly trainees. It’s a very unideal situation but it is what it is. A firefighting team should have six members who all do various duties when fighting a fire but because of manpower shortages, we are now forced to multi task, for example, one team member has to do multiple tasks at a fire scene.

“The Nkulumane fire station is functional but not at the required level because of manpower shortages but we expect the situation to improve soon,” said the fire brigade boss.

The city is expecting four brand new fire engines this month to add to the already functional four. They were acquired by the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa.

In August President Mnangagwa commissioned 23 firefighting trucks out of a total of 133 acquired from Belarus. The fire engines will be distributed to all 92 local authorities.

The fire brigade not only has to navigate water shortages in the city and few fire engines but has to battle vandalism of fire hydrants, especially in the western areas. A fire hydrant is a connection point by which firefighters can tap into a water supply when fighting a fire. It is a component of active fire protection.

“The fire hydrants had cast iron covers that have been stolen for a quick buck in scrap yards. Some of the fire hydrants have been completely vandalised and it makes our jobs very difficult when we attend to fire scenes and we need more water when the fire engine run out of water,” he added.

Prank calls are now on the decrease thanks to public campaigns run by the department.

“Our chief training officer has been running educational campaigns where children in schools are taught about the dangers of making prank calls. Prank calls don’t only waste resources but also endanger our firefighters,” concluded Phiri.

The head of the fire department also emphasised how crucial it is for homes to have usable fire extinguishers on hand.