Byo gets chance to showcase proud heritage

Lilian Chaonwa (right) accompanies Minister of State for Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Cde Judith Ncube during the tour of the Zim @41 exhibition at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe (NGZ) in Bulawayo on Friday

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

The Zimbabwe @41 exhibition which features sculptures and paintings from the 1980s to the present day was launched at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe (NGZ) in Bulawayo on Friday.

This was following the initial launch at the NGZ in Harare by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in May this year.

Presiding over the Bulawayo launch was Minister of State for Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Judith Ncube who hailed the exhibition saying it will help keep intact, the rich history of the country.

“I’m pleased that the Zimbabwe @41 exhibition showcases collections from different parts of the country to both local, national, and global visitors. Above all, it provides an opportunity for Bulawayo to showcase its proud heritage, rich diversity, creative nature, resilience and majesty,” said Minister Ncube.

She said as Bulawayo is regarded the country’s cultural hub, there is a need for the young generation to support the arts sector through regular visits to the art gallery.

“The city of Bulawayo remains the epicentre of cultural arts. May I urge our youths and the people of Bulawayo to tap into this endowment for the economic development of our province? May I urge our youths to visit the gallery and take a leaf from the exhibition,” said Minister Ncube.

National Gallery of Zimbabwe conservation manager and curator Lilian Chaonwa said the exhibition gives a clear glimpse of the freedom of expression endowed in the arts sector.

“This exhibition shows the development of the visual art of Zimbabwe and the sense of freedom of expression by visual artists in their own perspectives without any rules. Zim @ 41 was conceived in 2019 with the intention of celebrating 40 years of Independence. However, the global pandemic, Covid-19 that terrorised mankind deterred this exhibition to proceed, and yet it gave us more time to research and hence the birth of this monumental show.

“The narrative in this exhibition is expressed in four decades from 1980 and of course, each one reflecting multiple emotions in a visual heritage embedded with diverse creations by artists who used their creativity and imaginations to express events and recordings of times,” said Chaonwa.

Acting regional director of NGZ in Bulawayo Silenkosi Moyo said they are excited to host this historic exhibition which is an opportunity to view the country’s journey through the artistic lens. — @mthabisi_mthire