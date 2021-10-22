Byo gets ‘umjolo’ show

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

A POPULAR adage says: “The way to a man’s heart is through his stomach.”

Well, this is one of the strategies that multi-award-winning media company, Ya-sibo? Media is using to help single people find love.

Dating, now popularly referred to as umjolo, is one perennially sought-after thing the world has ever seen and single people in Bulawayo are being given a chance to finally conquer matters of the heart.

The Bulawayo-based media company, in conjunction with Jester Media Services trading as 3K TV is in the process of casting bachelors and spinsters for a reality dating show dubbed Foodie Lovers Dating Show that will see food and love on a collision course.

Once selected, the hopefuls will try their luck in love on the show that is set to premiere on 3K TV soon.

Commenting on the idea of the reality show, producer and director of Ya-sibo? Media, Lenni Sibanda said: “The gist of this reality TV series is connecting single people and giving them a fine gourmet dining experience in the process.

Dating shows are the trend internationally and we want to introduce international standard programming to local TV.”

He said their broadcast partner 3K TV, a station which was awarded a license by the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe last year has high standards hence why they decided to work with them.

“They commissioned the show knowing that our Bulawayo-based production company was going to deliver. So people must expect a high class and totally unique viewing experience,” Sibanda said.

A 2016 National Arts Merit Awards recipient, Sibanda further invited people over the age of 18 who want to have fun while having good food in the process to audition for the show before the October 29 deadline. – @eMKlass_49