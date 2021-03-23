Byo rapper Kool Dude Side X dedicates EP to late father

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

UP-AND-COMING rapper, Vusumuzi Sithole who uses the stage name Kool Dude Side X has released an EP titled 31 October which he says is a dedication to his late father.

The musician who resides in Old Lobengula suburb said the six-track EP which is readily available on Audiomack and other digital platforms is meant to up the game in the hip hop industry.

The tracks are namely Mommy, Idol featuring Fab G Mshana KaGogo and Cliff Jeans, Double Punch, Story of My Life featuring Fab G Mshana KaGogo, Man of The Year featuring Tazz and Good Life featuring Tazz and Kiddo Kulprit.

“My vision is to improve the arts industry, especially hip hop music which I’ve been doing for some years now. When I was part of the group Team Sidex, we managed to drop an album called Seskhona in 2016 and after a hiatus, I’ve dropped the EP dedicated to my late father who passed away on 30 October, 2005.

“I chose to work with promising artistes in our country as a way of growing my brand,” said Kool Dude Side X.

The 23-year-old said he is also part of a clothing label called RVTCHET which seeks to assist artistes by ensuring they are role models dressed nicely by designers.

“I’m one of the founders of a clothing label called RVTCHET and it’s my dream to one day open my own media company as I want open doors for others.

“As a clothing label, we have a drive to dress our artistes because they deserve designer clothes as they are role models to many. My main vision is to promote the arts industry in our country through music, clothes and creating jobs,” he said.

Kool Dude Side X said as he grows in the industry, he wants to be able to tell stories through music and also touch the lives of many.

The artiste ventured into music professionally in 2016 where he founded rap group, Team Sidex. – @mthabisi_mthire