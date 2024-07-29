Byo recommends national hero status for Cde Jack Mpofu

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

BULAWAYO province has recommended that former Zimbabwe People’s Revolutionary Army (ZIPRA) High Command member and pioneer liberation fighter, Cde Makhethi Ndebele, commonly known by his pseudonym Cde Jack Mpofu, be declared a national hero.

He was 82. Cde Mpofu died on Saturday at his home in Cowdray Park suburb. He had been in poor health for sometime and his condition worsened on Wednesday when he collapsed while bathing.

Family spokesperson Mr Witness Dube said Cde Mpofu experienced a series of seizures between Wednesday and Saturday leading to his death.

“He collapsed while bathing on Wednesday. He then called and told me about the unfortunate incident and later that day he collapsed again. Thereafter he started experiencing seizures leading to his death,” said Mr Dube. He said on Friday they took him to Mpilo Central Hospital and later to a private doctor.

“At that time the seizures were not severe and his condition seemed to have stabilised. On Saturday he wanted to go to his farm but I encouraged him to rest. We had intentions of going to the farm today,” said Mr Dube.

Zanu-PF politburo member Retired Colonel Tshinga Dube said he received a phone call saying Cde Mpofu’s situation had worsened at around 7pm on Saturday and by the time he arrived at the house, Cde Mpofu had died.

Cde Tshinga Dube said Bulawayo Province is recommending that Cde Mpofu be declared a national hero in recognition of his contribution to the liberation struggle.

“He was a member of the Zipra High Command. So we are definitely recommending that he be declared a national hero. We have started working on his papers and we want to submit them to the party by tomorrow. He was one of the pioneer liberation war fighters who rose through the ranks to become a member of Zipra High Command.

“The High Command was an elite decision-making body in the command system of the liberation struggle. You will remember that last year, the President, through his initiative, provided vehicles to 18 members of the High Command from both Zipra and Zanla, and he also received a car,” said Cde Dube.

He described Cde Jack Mpofu as an effective sniper during his days.

“He joined the liberation struggle in 1967 from Zambia, where he was working at the time. When he joined the struggle, he was under my direct command at Luthuli Camp, so I know him very well, and he immensely contributed to the liberation of this country,” said Cde Dube.

Cde Mpofu was part of the ZPRA and Zanla command structure that received cars from President Mnangagwa last year in recognition of their role in the liberation struggle. Other recipients include former Vice-President Cde Phelekezela Mphoko, Commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces General Philip Valerio Sibanda, Zanu-PF Politburo member and former Cabinet Minister Colonel (Retired) Tshinga Dube, Colonel (Retired) Thomas Ngwenya, Brigadier-General (Retired) Tjile Dubhu Nleya, who served as ZPRA Deputy Commander to the late National hero General Lookout Mafela Masuku, Cde Benoni Dube, Cde Conary Gava, Cde Jeffrey Ndlovu (Kenneth Murwira), Cde Peter Ndebele (Toddy Mpisi), and Brigadier-General (Retired) Abel Mazinyane.

Cde Mpofu was with senior Zipra commanders who witnessed the death of their commander Rogers Mangena (Alfred Nikita), and it was during that incident that he was injured. In an interview with the Chronicle two years ago, Cde Jack Mpofu said he was recruited to join the armed struggle while working at Ndola Airport in Zambia in 1967.

At that time, he said not many people wanted to join the armed struggle.

“They were only a few people who volunteered to go to war. Against a target of 200, those who volunteered were less than 50,” he said.

Cde Jack Mpofu was born on June 6, 1942 under Chief Tshitshi’s area in Mangwe District in Matabeleland South Province. He was part of the group of 200 recruits that trained at Morogoro, Tanzania under the command of Albert Nxele, with Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Russia Cde Ambrose Mutinhiri as the chief of staff. —@nqotshili