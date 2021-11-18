Byo roads maintenance progressing well

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Chronicle Reporter

ROAD maintenance which is underway in Bulawayo is progressing well with authorities expressing satisfaction on work that has been done.

Government and the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) are implementing a citywide road rehabilitation programme to improve the city’s road network. The programme will run up to the end of the year and some roads will be partially closed during the exercise.

The road works are being done under the Emergency Roads Rehabilitation Programme Phase 2 (ERRP2), which President Mnangagwa launched earlier this year.

Work that will be conducted during the programme will involve re-surfacing works over existing surfaced roads, reinstating of road markings and other general maintenance works.

Locals are expected to provide labour in their respective areas.

The Ministry of Finance and Economic Development and Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) are funding the programme.

Work is now being done along George Road where city council workers were patching potholes.

Workers from a company which had been contracted to resurface the road, Bitumen World were also clearing the road in preparation of the works which will start next week.

Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube said the programme will lead to great improvement in the city’s road network.

“Our roads in Bulawayo are undergoing a major facelift and once the programme has been completed, we will see a major turnover of our road network system. Different contractors and council workers are on the ground carrying various works.

A number of roads are being worked on and will be worked on. An example is Siyephambili Drive which has been resurfaced. The collaboration between Government and city council will yield positive results,” she said.

Minister Ncube said the programme was being delayed by a challenge in accessing some needed road materials but efforts were underway to rectify the challenge to get the programme into full swing. She said the Government led ERRP2 programme had resulted in the major improvement of main roads across the nation.

“We would like to thank Government under the leadership of President Emmerson Mnangagwa for the ERRP programme which has really improved the state of our roads. We would love to see even the smallest roads being rehabilitated and also roads constructed in areas that don’t have roads,” she said.

Bulawayo Provincial Development Co-ordinator Mr Paul Nyoni said Government had subcontracted several companies to do the works and some of them were already on the ground.

Bulawayo Town Clerk Mr Christopher Dube recently urged motorists to exercise caution during road works.

He said once completed these works will prolong the life of the carriageway, improve road safety and ride quality. Mr Dube said the works will be carried out on a number of roads within the city’s road network.