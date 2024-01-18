Byo Shutdown 2024 preparations kick-off

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

The vibrant party scene of Bulawayo, the country’s second-largest city, is gradually returning to its pre-Covid glory as event organisers gear up for the upcoming Bulawayo Shutdown gig.

This annual event has become a staple on the calendar, offering an intimate party atmosphere at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) for attendees from afar and the local crowd.

The seventh edition of the Bulawayo Shutdown gig is scheduled for April 27, featuring an exciting lineup of wheel spinners and musicians. Among the unveiled acts are DJ Nospa, DJ Mzoe, DJ Eugy, Godfather Templeman, and Selector Tanaman. The performance lineup includes Ma9Nine, Mzoe 7, and Enzo Ishall.

Building on the success of last year’s edition, which featured performances from renowned artistes like DJ Stokie and Lady Du, the organisers are keen on ensuring that this year’s event surpasses expectations.

Jordan Dube, the manager of Harris Continental and one of the event organisers, emphasised the early start to preparations.

“We have already begun making deposits to secure various artistes, taking this proactive approach to ensure the event is flawlessly executed and becomes a resounding success. Moving forward, we’ll be announcing additional local and international acts to once again deliver the best shutdown show,” said Dube.

– @mthabisi_mthire