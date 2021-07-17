Byo street kids lose mother to Covid-19

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Senior Health Reporter

TO many, Sunday the 11th of July was one of the days Zimbabwe recorded a high number of Covid-19 deaths but for Bulawayo street kids, the fateful day could be the last day to have a plate of food.

This is the day when Ms Edna Sibanda (63), a renowned carer who had dedicated 13 years of her life to feeding street kids and those from underprivileged families in Bulawayo, died.

Covid-19 has therefore, robbed the more than 200 street kids of a mother who used to provide them with a daily meal.

Ms Sibanda was one of the few who could brace the cold weather just to ensure street kids had a good start to their sorrowful day.

Born on May 27 in 1957, Sibanda did not let her old age deter her from working tirelessly to help and rehabilitate street kids from all corners of Bulawayo.

Through her dedication and commitment, many street kids were able to overcome addictions, abuse at home and risky behaviours adopted on streets.

Ms Sibanda died while serving at Thuthuka Children’s Home in Trenance suburb where she was employed as one of the minders for street children who are accessing food, shelter, life skills education and counselling.

Thuthuka’s preliminary surveys have shown that at a conservative estimate, there are between 150 to 200 street children sleeping in the city centre and eking out a living by begging.

The street children have long been regarded as a public nuisance by Bulawayo residents while the older youths are often accused of involvement in crime such as cellphone snatching, muggings, housebreaking and theft from motor vehicles. Young girls have also been forced into prostitution.

Ms Sibanda succumbed to the deadly global pandemic on July 11 at the United Bulawayo Hospitals few hours after her mother died at the family homestead in Matopo.

Her son Mr Buhlebenkosi Khumalo said Ms Sibanda’s condition deteriorated a day after she tested positive to Covid-19 and when his grandmother died, the family decided to delay breaking the news to her not knowing she will pass on hours later.

He said the double tragedy that befell the family on Sunday left them dumbfounded. He said the family acknowledged that his mother will be missed by many who are not part of the family.

He described his mother as a woman who had a calling to nurture and love the outcasts, abused and the vulnerable saying the dedication forced them to share a mother with more than 500 children who found love in Ms Sibanda’s arms.

“We have been robbed of a loving mother who was hard working while serving in different positions that she held. My mother was a domestic worker for about 20 years and after that when her employers migrated she joined Thuthuka where she worked till the time of her death.

“My mother lived at Thuthuka where she served many children years ago, some are now all grown with their own families because she patiently guided them into living fulfilled lives. We often wondered how she was able to convince addicts to turn their lives around and leave the streets, some are even pastors and businesspeople after they chose to turn their lives around.”

Mr Khumalo said his mother was doing well, was very strong despite her age but tested positive and was asked to isolate on July 8.

“All was well until she tested positive and that is when she started complaining of being sick as all along she had no symptoms. I also think she needed counselling because the result damaged her mentally which caused her health to deteriorate,” he said.

“We took her to UBH the following day as she complained of breathing problems and even then she continued reaching out to her children who are now scattered around the world. Unfortunately she died last Sunday. I will miss our Monday morning drive to Lobel’s where we collected bread for the street children whom she would gladly feed while appealing to them to consider giving their lives to Christ,” he added.

“I remember during the hard times in 2008 when my mother was not even getting paid for her work, she continued serving with love and even sacrificed her resources just to ensure that homeless children had food and shelter.”

Mr Khumalo said the family has lost count of people who had contacted them from all over sending their condolences and thanking them for the great times they had with the late Ms Sibanda as they grew up.

Speaking during her funeral one of the children she cared for, Ms Malvin Sithole, said she started staying with the late Ms Sibanda when she was seven-years-old.

“I remember how she loved me and would patiently correct me from that young age. She was a mother I never had and even today I am now employed because of her guidance. I can never live to forget the impact she had in my life, these are memories I will cherish,” she said.

Ms Sithole said Ms Sibanda was a role model and was always there when she needed help.

“I cannot express how painful life with be without her love. Life for a street kid is hard but Moms, as we called her, gave me a purpose. Her life was indeed a gift to me and my other peers. It is my wish to become a woman of excellence like her,” she said.

Miss Pamela Ncube said Sibanda was an unsung heroine who took it upon herself to care for the neglected people in Bulawayo.

“We all found comfort and safety in knowing that she was in our corner. I was abused while growing up which forced me to live on the streets but when I met her, I knew I was ready to change for the better. For the past 14 years, she was there to offer advice even on personal issues and I have managed to heal because she was there for me,” said Miss Ncube.

She said she managed to go to school up to A-level, an achievement which never crossed her mind while on the streets where their only worry was to get a meal for the day.

“Covid-19 has wreaked havoc yes, but for street kids in Bulawayo, this virus has robbed us of a person who gave us reason to soldier on in life despite challenges,” said Miss Ncube.