Byo swimmers get scholarships

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO’S Stingrays Swimming Academy is on cloud nine after three of its swimmers were simultaneously awarded scholarships to study in the United States of America.

The Kumalo-based academy, which was established by the late renowned swimming coach Eddie Cyprianos, said it was excited that a trio of its top senior swimmers, multiple national record holder Denilson Cyprianos, Tadiwa Andisiwe Quintin Tayali and Wandile Banda, had been awarded swimming scholarships.

“It’s not every season where three swimmers from one club get awarded scholarships to study in the USA. Stingrays Swimming Academy has done it and congratulations to our senior swimmers. We are so proud of you. Go there and lift the Stingrays’ flag high. All our swimmers are looking up to you. We wish you all the best as you start new chapters in your lives,” said the academy in a statement.

Denilson, who is an undergraduate at Carson–Newman University, a private Baptist university in Jefferson City, Tennessee, said: “Stingrays must be credited for the progress in my career. I’m excited to go back to school in August and I plan on having a very good season.”

Banda, who represented Zimbabwe in water polo as a junior from Under-13 to Under-17, started her swimming at Crusaders and Barracudas before moving to Stingrays.

She is at McKendree University in Illinois, studying psychology.

She also credits Stingrays for helping shape her career.

“Stingrays has been like a second home to me and everyone is like family there. Mr C (late Cyprianos), who was my coach, was like a second father to me. He pushed me to where I am today, always motivating me to work harder and strive to be the best in whatever I do, whether it be sports or academics,” said Banda.

“He would be there supporting me even in times when his own children were not around. He played a major role in who I am today and what I’ve achieved. I miss him terribly, but am forever grateful I had someone as special as him in my life.”

Tayali, who has represented Bulawayo in the national swimming championships as well as Zimbabwe in international competitions, is studying electrical engineering at Iowa Central Community College.

The former Christian Brothers College (CBC) learner is looking forward to his move to the USA.

“I’m extremely excited about the opportunity to study and swim in the United States for the next few years. I would like to thank everyone who has helped me turn this dream into a reality,” Tiyali said. — @ZililoR