Byo Vuzu party rumours raise alarm among concerned parents

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

Some parents in Bulawayo have expressed concern over a Vuzu party dubbed “Pen’s down” that is set to take place at Parklands suburb on December 2.

The party, which is being promoted on social media, has raised eyebrows among parents who fear that it may expose their children to drugs, alcohol and other vices.

A message warning parents to keep their children away from the party has been circulating on social media networking platform, WhatsApp.

“Attention all parents, let’s be on the lookout for a planned Vuzu party in Parklands. If your kid asks you to go out on 2 December or sleep around that date, please be wary of where he or she will be going. Our kids are becoming wild, let’s protect them from themselves,” read the poster.

In a resident group of Emganwini, parents expressed their concerns, with one parent saying “I once talked about this last week and no one responded. It’s for us parents and police to go and put a stop to this. They are advertising freely saying booze is for free. Who has the money to buy beer for everyone? The organisers are the ones selling drugs to our kids,” said a concerned parent.

“We know that some of you are aware of the dangers of drugs and other harmful behaviours, but may not be taking the necessary steps to protect your children. We understand that parenting is hard and that sometimes it’s easier to ignore the problem. However, this is not an option. The health and safety of your children should be the number one priority and you must all work together to keep them safe.

“Personally, I ask that you please consider the serious risks associated with drugs and other harmful behaviours and take steps to protect your children. I strongly discourage any participation in this event and urge parents to talk to their children about the dangers of drugs and other harmful behaviours. Let’s keep our community safe,” said another parent.

Efforts by Chronicle Showbiz to call one of the numbers on the poster were fruitless as it was unreachable.

The Vuzu party is scheduled to take place next month and it remains to be seen how many students will attend despite the concerns raised by parents.

– @TashaMutsiba