ByoMusicStreamingParty premieres on YouTube

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

The Bulawayo Music Streaming Party that premiered on YouTube yesterday will definitely leave many proud to be from Bulawayo and Zimbabwe as a whole.

The ongoing party that is courtesy of Khura Agency and Ingudukazi was introduced yesterday to promote works of artistes from Bulawayo on digital platforms.

Dubbed #ByoMusicStreamingParty, the five-day party will end on Sunday. It is in the form of a curated playlist of music on YouTube strictly by artistes who hail from Bulawayo.

To watch, all one has to do is search for #ByoMusicStreamingParty on YouTube and experience the best of Bulawayo music.

From yesteryear hits like Iyasa’s Sijaiva Sibancane and Khuxxman’s Vumelani Isangoma to current hits by the likes of Sandra Ndebele, Valee Music and Clement Magwaza, people are really being treated to the best of Bulawayo.

Those who are homesick will definitely enjoy this.

At a time that most artistes are using social media platforms to break new ground, Khura Agency and Ingudukazi, organisations from Bulawayo have taken up the task to market their own.

Khura Agency creative strategist Thembelihle “Terry-Lynne” Zulu said this will become the country’s best thing in the music scene oriented by the digital space.

“There are a lot of Zimbabwean music playlists on platforms such as Deezer and Spotify, but this one is the first of its kind in the City of Kings.

“Playlists are an innovative and functional form of entertainment on YouTube. This is due to their ability to provide that ‘chilled vibes’ convenience of continuous play and cross-promotion of your favourite Bulawayo artistes,” said Terry-Lynne.

She said they are happy to have launched the online party which seeks to enhance growth of artistes with Bulawayo roots.

“We have uploaded 335 videos of music that cuts across all genres as Bulawayo is known for diversity. Artistes such as Clement Magwaza, Master Zhoe, Clopas Skhosana, Vusa Mkhaya, Asaph, Tebza Msiz’Kay, Noluntu J, Novuyo Seagirl, Mimmie Tarukwana, M.U.S.E, Bhekiwe, Vuyo Brown, Nkwali, Ziee Xayn, Indigo Saint and Thandy Dhlana have their work in the playlist.”

She said they do not have the copyrights of the videos to be used and released on YouTube, but their mantra is to give Bulawayo artistes a much-needed break.

“We don’t own any of the videos on the playlist. All the streams, views, subscriptions and engagement will benefit the artists directly on their respective YouTube channels.

“Bulawayo artists have bemoaned the lack of support and the low numbers that they have on their creative works online. We took it upon ourselves to expose more people to Bulawayo music and to get Bulawayo artistes more views and subscribers. We also want to teach the algorithm to associate Bulawayo music and recommend it as such.” — @mthabisi_mthire