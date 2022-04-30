Byo’s double derby Who will claim bragging rights?

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

EXPLOSIVES are expected in the two City of Kings Premiership derbies starting with today’s Bulawayo City and

Bulawayo Chiefs clash before the “big one” between Highlanders and Chicken Inn.

Both clashes will be played at Bulawayo’s ceremonial home of soccer, Barbourfields Stadium which played host to Zimbabwe’s 42nd Independence celebrations a fortnight ago.

All the four Bulawayo sides are primed up for their duels, with their sights set on bragging rights.

Already this season, Highlanders and Bulawayo Chiefs lost derby clashes with Bosso going 1-0 down to Bulawayo City, before Chiefs lost 2-0 to Chicken Inn.

The Gamecocks, as Chicken Inn are affectionately known, have won two out of the three Bulawayo derbies, having first claimed Chiefs’ scalp and last weekend they edged City 1-0.

Gunning for the championship, Chicken Inn are hoping to add Highlanders to their city victims and continue with their title charge.

Chicken Inn coach, Joey Antipas described the Highlanders duel as a “stern test” for his squad and believes if they can silence Bosso’s vociferous fans, control the game, then they can take maximum points.

Antipas also understands the need to collect maximum points at all costs to keep up with leaders Dynamos, who they are currently tied with on 26 points at the top of the log.

“Our preparations have been good.

Everyone wants to be part of the big game and that is exciting.

It’s going to be a real test for us as we need to control the game and make sure that we take up our chances because Highlanders are a good side.

Highlanders are always a test no matter where you play them or the situation that is there.

They have a good and solid side and they also have the backing of their fans, so this is a big test for us,” Antipas said.

Chicken Inn will look to their leading striker Brian Muza, who has seven goals in 12 games, Marlvin Hwata and Brett Amidu on three goals each.

The trio have scored more than a two thirds of Chicken Inn’s 18 goals, getting a total of 13.

On the other end, Highlanders have two players who have scored at least three goals; striker Lynoth Chikuhwa on three and defensive midfielder Nqobizitha Masuku who has five goals to his account.

But the battle is likely to be won and lost in the midfield, where Highlanders’ Masuku, Adrian Silla, Divine Mhindirira and Rahman Kutsanzira will battle against Clive Dzingai, Shepherd Mhlanga, Richard Hachiro and Amidu for Chicken Inn.

Highlanders coach Mandla Mpofu implored his charges to stand guard against their opponents.

“If we’re to win the championship, we’ve to beat Chicken Inn and this is what I’ve been telling my boys.

We’re Highlanders and we’re going for victory,” Mpofu said.

Meanwhile, Chiefs welcome skipper Marlvin Mkolo for the tie against City.

The defender missed last weekend’s 1-0 win against Whawha due to suspension.

Exciting attacking midfielder Mthokozisi Msebe is likely to start this afternoon after gaining full fitness for Chiefs.

City, anchoring the log with six points put up a good show against Chicken Inn despite going down 1-0.

They will hope that their forwards – Nqobile Ndlovu and Rodi Dube – as well as winger Elshama Farasi bring their scoring boots after fluffing numerous chances against Chicken Inn.

PSL Matchday 13 Fixtures

Yesterday: Yadah 1-1 Triangle United

Today: Herentals vs FC Platinum (National Sports Stadium), Black Rhinos vs Tenax (Sakubva), Bulawayo City vs Bulawayo Chiefs (Barbourfields), Ngezi Platinum Stars vs Harare City (Baobab), Whawha vs Dynamos (Ascot)

Tomorrow: Highlanders vs Chicken Inn (Barbourfields), Manica Diamonds vs ZPC Kariba (Sakubva), Caps United vs Cranborne Bullets (National Sports Stadium)

Table

P W D L F A GD Pts

Dynamos 12 8 2 2 14 4 10 26

Chicken Inn 12 8 2 2 18 10 8 26

Triangle United 13 7 3 3 17 10 7 24

Manica Diamonds 12 5 5 2 21 12 9 20

Ngezi Platinum 12 5 5 2 15 6 9 20

*FC Platinum 11 5 4 2 13 6 7 19

Caps United 12 4 5 3 17 14 3 17

Black Rhinos 12 4 5 3 14 11 3 17

Herentals 12 5 2 5 14 16 -2 17

*Highlanders 11 3 5 3 12 7 5 14

Bulawayo Chiefs 12 3 5 4 8 9 -1 14

Cranborne Bullets 12 3 4 5 12 17 -5 13

Tenax 12 3 4 5 11 21 -10 13

Harare City 12 2 6 4 8 10 -2 12

Yadah 13 2 6 5 9 13 -4 12

ZPC Kariba 12 2 4 6 7 13 -6 10

Whawha 12 2 2 8 12 29 -17 8

Bulawayo City 12 1 3 8 8 22 -14 6

*Game abandoned

– @ZililoR