Byo’s top traditional groups vie for national final spot at Chibuku Neshamwari

Sipepisiwe Moyo – [email protected]

Ten traditional groups are set to participate at the Chibuku Neshamwari Bulawayo provincial finals this weekend at Phekiwe Bar in the city.

Bulawayo is home to the competition’s reigning winners, Sekunjalo Ma-Africa Arts with hopes high that the city will retain the title.Gunning for the position to represent the city at the national finals are Thandanani, Bambanani, Isizwe Sabatsha, Iluba Lemvelo, Mthwakazi Art, Jaiva Arts, Prisons, Khaya Arts, Ibutho Lesizwe and Ingwenyama Arts. The groups will showcase various dances such as Isitshikitsha, Muchongoyo, Setapa, Imbube and Beni Arinoti.

The event will start at midday. The winning group will participate in the national finals which will be held in Masvingo on 27 July.