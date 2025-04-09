BYOSHUTDOWN Celebrates Zim@45

Chronicle Writer

BYOSHUTDOWN, the largest entertainment show in the city, has paid tribute to the country’s forebears for liberating Zimbabwe while also praising the Second Republic for creating economic opportunities, especially for the youth.

President Mnangagwa will preside over this year’s national Independence Day celebrations, which will take place in Nembudzia, Gokwe, in the Midlands, as part of the Government’s devolution of national events.

Under the theme “Zim @45: Devolve and Develop Together Towards Vision 2030”, the celebrations will be cascaded to provinces, each of which will be overseen by the respective Ministers of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution.

The Bulawayo Annual Shut Down, a musical show featuring artists from across the country and beyond, will take place in the city on April 26. Organisers believe its growth is a result of the opportunities given to young people by the Government.

Ahead of the shutdown, the second edition of the BYO PIANO Fest will be held on April 12, featuring internationally acclaimed South African DJ Maphorisa, Leemcray, Scotts Maphuma, and a range of local acts, including Umlungu Omnyama, Kotwane Hikwa, Keezy-AM, and DJ Sida.

The shutdown itself will feature Winky D, Enzo Ishall, DJ Tamuka, Oriyano, Bazooker, Killer T, Mzoe 7, and DJ Eugy, along with other local talents.

From neighbouring South Africa, Uncle Waffles, DJ Tira, Nasty C, EMTEE, and ZEE Nxumalo will add flair to the carnival.

“Our shows are part of the celebrations leading up to and following the Independence Day festivities, and we join the rest of the nation in honouring the sacrifices made by the sons and daughters of the soil to liberate our country from colonialism,” said Mr Rice, who is also involved in the hospitality industry.

“We do not take our freedom for granted, as we are now enjoying opportunities that the majority of black Zimbabweans did not have during the colonial era.”

Recording growth each year since its inception, Mr Rice stated that the shutdown has worked to benefit all sectors of the economy.

“We are inspired by President Mnangagwa’s philosophy that ‘Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo / Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo.’ Through these events, we employ more than a thousand young people and help them support their families. It is part of our efforts to keep the youth off the streets and contribute, in our small way, to the fight against drug and substance abuse. Some of the young people we have worked with in the past have excelled and been employed in our hospitality industry. While we cannot offer permanent employment to all of them, we will continue doing our best to support the youth.”

Mr Rice added that the musical shows have also provided a platform for local musicians and DJs to showcase their talent.

“Beyond that, we are collaborating with a number of content creators, as seen on platforms like TikTok, to promote both the music shows and our hospitality business. What we are trying to create is a vast ecosystem that will benefit as many people as possible, inspired by the President’s philosophy of ‘leaving no one and no place behind.’

“We fully recognise that all of these benefits are made possible by the sacrifices of our freedom fighters and the leadership of those committed to the pursuit of total liberation under the guidance of our Government and President,” said Mr Rice.

In response to recent controversy surrounding the use of Queens Sports Club for their shows, Mr Rice stated that they should not be treated as offenders.

“For every venue we book for our shows, everything is done transparently. We have never engaged in any illicit activity to warrant the negative portrayal we’ve received from certain sectors,” lamented Mr Rice.

“All we wish to do is provide top-tier entertainment to Bulawayo and beyond, as we attract people from outside the city to our events. We are a group of young people enjoying the fruits of our independence, and I firmly believe that we should be celebrated, not maligned.”

Mr Rice urged Zimbabweans to cherish the country’s independence and commit to contributing to its development.

“All of us have a responsibility to build our nation and develop together, as the theme of this year’s celebrations encourages,” he said.