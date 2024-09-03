C.A.G bus operator property attached
Peter Matika, [email protected]
RENOWNED bus operator Tinashe Nanhanga, proprietor of C.A.G Travelers Coaches, has had his property attached due to non-payment of rent.
The Messenger of Court recently attached Nanhanga’s Honda Fit, registered under AFI 9758, following a long standing legal dispute with his former landlord, Mr Albert Macheka.
Nanhanga operates a successful bus service along the Binga and Victoria Falls route.
According to documents Nanhanga owes his former landlord US$6 254 in rental arrears for a property he had been leasing in the affluent Burnside suburb.
The vehicle is set to be auctioned this Friday.
Comments