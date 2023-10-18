Cabinet approves construction of world class multi-purpose stadium in Victoria Falls

Leonard Ncube, Online Reporter

TOURISM and Hospitality Industry Deputy Minister Tongai Mnangagwa today met the board and management of Mosi-oa-Tunya Development Company and Zimbabwe Cricket management to start implementation of the Masuwe Special Economic Zone project

This follows recent Cabinet approval of the implementation of the Masuwe Special Economic Zone project following a feasibility study that found the scheme to be highly profitable.

The Cabinet approval paved the way for implementation of the project and Mosi-oa-Tunya Development Company is busy scouting for investors.

Zimbabwe Cricket became the first meaningful and committed partner as the cricket body has committed to build a world class multi-purpose stadium to accommodate soccer and rugby activities while promoting sports tourism in the resort city.

The delegation visited the Masue City site in the morning before a meeting at the Mosi-oa-Tunya Development Company boardroom where a commitment was made for groundbreaking of the project before the end of the year.

Mosi-oa-Tunya Development Company (Pvt) Ltd, is a State Enterprise which was set up as an investment vehicle for the Government in the development of tourism in Victoria Falls.

It owns 274.1 hectares of prime land in Masuwe Estate, which is a significant complement of the Victoria Falls Special Economic Zone.

Its nine-member board chaired by Mrs Shiela Sidambe was appointed in 2021 and was given the mandate to deliver infrastructure development in Victoria Falls by expediting feasibility studies for bulk infrastructure and appropriate diligence to register the company’s presence with a solid brick and mortar project.

The Government expects that the company delivers on its mandate to grow the tourism product base in Victoria Falls and this is a must deliverable in the lifespan of the National Development Strategy (NDS1) (2021 to 2025).

In terms of Masuwe city scope, Government earmarks to have a multi-million dollar four-star hotel, a 5 000-seater conference centre, medical centre, a shopping mall and sporting facilities.

