Cabinet approves early learning policy

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

CABINET has approved the Zimbabwe Early Learning Policy.

The Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development, Professor Amon Murwira, as Chairman of the Cabinet Committee on Human Capital Development, Skills Audit and Employment Creation, briefed Cabinet on the Zimbabwe National Early Learning Policy on 19 April.

The policy is aimed at strengthening and harmonising the implementation of infant education and ensure high-quality early learning programmes.

All children should access quality and inclusive early learning opportunities, in conducive environments.

In 2014, Early Childhood Education was officially introduced into the formal school as part of the Infant School Module, with Primary school education becoming a 9-year course.

The Infant School Module caters for learners in ECD A (4 years); ECD B (5 years); Grade 1 (6 years); and Grade 2 (7 years). The curriculum is learner-centred, and places emphasis on learner competencies rather than superficial knowledge thereby exposing learners to both hard and soft skills, which are requisite in solving problems.

“Given the above learner-centred thrust being pursued, the Policy aims at attaining the following objectives: guaranteeing that all children learn in a healthy, safe and child-friendly environment; strengthening the governance and coordination of the Infant School Module; mobilising of resources for increased allocation and prudent management of resources; enhancing the quality of early learning services for improved learning outcomes; and building the capacity of families and local communities to support early learning activities,” said Prof Murwira.

The Policy will be implemented over a 5-year period spanning 2023 to 2027, and is supported by a detailed and costed Implementation Plan.