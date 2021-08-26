Cabinet approves national wetlands policy

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

CABINET has approved the National Wetlands policy and guidelines which will guide wetlands management for incorporation in development planning by various stakeholders.

In her post Cabinet briefing on Wednesday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said Government will relocate people in order to pave way for rehabilitation of wetlands.

“Cabinet considered and approved the proposed National Wetlands Policy and Guidelines. The approved policy will guide wetlands management for incorporation in development planning by Government, the private sector and development partners, traditional Leaders, communities and individuals. The policy will facilitate the establishment of an effective and efficient institutional and legal framework for integrated management and enhance capacity building within relevant institutions involved in the management of wetlands.

“Government will designate all wetlands as areas that are unsuitable for settlement, gazette all ecologically sensitive wetlands, undertake orderly relocation of people in order to pave way for the rehabilitation of wetlands and enforce the requirement for Environmental Management Agency certification for any developments in sensitive wetlands. There shall be efficient measures for waste management from point of source, with stiff penalties being imposed for the offence of discharging waste into wetlands,” she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa said Government will also establish wetland education centres countrywide, set up functional local wetland management institutions, restore the powers of traditional leaders in wetland management and strengthen legislation to protect various habitats found on wetlands.

She said Government will also intensify the development of climate change mitigation measures to safeguard wetlands, establish and develop recreation and eco-tourism facilities for sustainable wetland management, and promote efficient techniques and technologies for crop and livestock production on wetlands where these activities are considered appropriate.

“Treasury will avail in tranches the resources required to kick-start the rehabilitation of 20 wetlands, two per province, before the onset of the 2021/2022 rainfall season,” she said.

@DubeMatutu