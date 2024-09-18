Cabinet approves NDS2 roadmap

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

CABINET has approved the roadmap for the formulation of the country’s second five-year medium-term plan, the National Development Strategy 2 (NDS2), the last lap towards the implementation of Government programmes leading to the attainment of an upper middle-income economy by 2030.

Transforming ordinary people’s lives through harnessing local resources and human capital for improved production and trade is at the heart of the Second Republic’s agenda.

Since coming into power in November 2017, President Mnangagwa’s administration has implemented comprehensive reforms to stimulate investments, starting with the Transitional Stabilisation Programme (TSP) from 2018-2020, followed by NDS1 (2021-25), whose course is ending next year.

The successive economic blueprints have stabilised the economy with the Government scoring major milestones in infrastructure development, enhancing food security while also improving the investment environment, among other achievements.

In his post-Cabinet media briefing yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere, said the Government wants to build on the success of the NDS1 in crafting NDS2.

“Cabinet considered and approved the Roadmap for the Formulation of the NDS2: 2026-2030 as presented by the Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion, Professor Mthuli Ncube,” he said.

“The development comes at a time when the NDS1 2021-2025 is coming to an end in December 2025 with notable achievements in the areas of fiscal consolidation, monetary policy restoration, liberalisation of the foreign exchange market, structural and governance reforms, infrastructural development, engagement and re-engagement, investment promotion and support to the productive sectors were recorded under NDS1.

“NDS2 will be the country’s second five-year medium-term plan towards the realisation of the country’s Vision 2030.”

Dr Muswere said NDS2 will contain strategies and interventions, which will ensure sustainable inclusive growth and development.

This is expected to promote innovation for modernisation and industrialisation, adaptation to climate change, eradicating poverty and promoting sustainable livelihoods of vulnerable members of society.

“The process of coming up with the NDS2 blueprint is set to take 18 months and is scheduled to be completed in November 2025. The preparatory stages started with the launch of the Economic Census that commenced in May 2024 and will run until June 2025,” said Dr Muswere.

“The crafting of NDS2 will start with stakeholder consultations to come up with National Priorities, which will be the key pillars for NDS2 formulation and implementation.”

He said the crafting of National Priorities will commence on November 15, and thereafter, the formation of NDS2 thematic working groups, and strategies formulation from February 2025 to May 2025.

“NDS1 Terminal Evaluation will be carried out during the period April 2025 to June 2025 followed by NDS2 drafting from June 2025 to October 2025.

“The Draft NDS2 will be presented to Cabinet for approval in November 2025 and, thereafter, launched for implementation,” he said.

Dr Muswere said Cabinet also adopted the Principles of the Science, Technology, Innovation Start-Up and Knowledge-Based Economy Promotion Bill, as presented by the Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development, Professor Amon Murwira.

He said the proposed law will promote the offshoot of start-up projects that foster innovation, stimulate entrepreneurship and propel economic growth.

“The proposed law will attract investment, generate employment opportunities and establish Zimbabwe as a hub for innovation and technological advancement. The Bill will provide for deliberate industrialisation of Zimbabwe through promotion of science, technology, innovation and start-ups, the promotion of a robust knowledge-based economy in Zimbabwe and facilitation of science and technology agencies and institutions of higher and tertiary learning work in implementing science and technology projects for start-ups in the innovation hubs, science and technology parks and industrial parks,” said Dr Muswere.

He said the law will promote endogenous science, technology and innovation-driven industrial growth by start-ups through well-designed tax incentives, rebates and preferential procurement by Government.

Under this purview, Government and local authorities will be expected to provide land for innovation hubs and industrial parks in their master plans while also establishing an Innovation Bank for the promotion of innovation and start-ups.

Meanwhile, Dr Muswere also revealed that the Government has availed ZWG47,2 million to complete the mop-up vetting exercise for war collaborators and non-combatant cadres. He said the vetting exercise will cover former freedom fighters who were left out in the previous exercise due to various technical and legal issues that the Government has resolved.

“The post-vetting assessment revealed that over 93 363 War Collaborators and Non-Combatant Cadres still require vetting,” he said.

“It was also realised that a significant number of War Collaborators were excluded due to an age limit imposed by the existing legislation, despite their recognition by wartime commanders as being among the most agile and effective participants in the struggle.” — @nqotshili