Cabinet approves the principles for the Disaster Risk and Management Bill

Cabinet approves the principles for the Disaster Risk and Management Bill Minister Jenfan Muswere

The Chronicle

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

CABINET has considered and approved the Principles for the Disaster Risk and Management Bill which seeks to amend the Civil Protection Act in order to ensure adequate preparedness and predictability in responses to and the general management of disasters.

In a post Cabinet briefing on Tuesday Information Communication Technology, Postal Communication Services Minister Jenfan Muswere said the Bill will provide for the strengthening of the disaster risk governance architecture to manage the risk at the national, provincial and local levels.

“Cabinet considered and approved the Principles for the Disaster Risk and Management Bill, The Principles are a result of extensive consultations held with all stakeholders. The Disaster Risk Management and Civil Protection Bill will amend the Civil Protection Act in order to ensure adequate preparedness and predictability in responses to and the general management of disasteCrs, which are on the increase in terms of both categories and intensity,” he said.

Minister Muswere added: “This will guarantee a proactive or preventative rather than reactive approach that focuses is on dealing with the effects of a disaster. Accordingly, the Bill will provide for the strengthening of the disaster risk governance architecture to manage the risk at the national, provincial and local levels. Organisational structures will therefore be established at national, provincial, district, local authority, ward and village levels. A National Disaster Risk Management and Civil Protection Centre is also provided for.” @DubeMatutu

