Cabinet approves US$110m Old Gwanda Road upgrade

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

CABINET has approved the US$110 million Public-Private-Partnership investment for the construction and upgrading of the 120KM Old Gwanda Road by Zwane Enterprise, which expects to complete the project within a year from commencement.

Zwane Enterprise expressed interest in the construction of the gravel road last year and has a US$150 million budget for the project.

In the past few months, the investor has been conducting feasibility studies and a total of 43 homesteads are expected to be relocated due to the project. The government recently revealed that it will be engaging the private sector in the construction of major roads in the country under the Built-Operate and Transfer model.

In his post-Cabinet media briefing yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere, said Cabinet considered and approved Zwane Enterprises’ proposed investment to rehabilitate Old Gwanda Road at a cost of US$110 million.

“Cabinet considered and approved the proposed Public-Private-Partnership between the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development and Zwane Enterprises (Private) Limited for the upgrading, construction and tolling of the Old Gwanda Road, as presented by the Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion, Honourable Mthuli Ncube as the chairperson of the Public Private Partnership Committee,” said Dr Muswere.

“Zwane Enterprises (Private) Limited, a Zimbabwe incorporated company, will upgrade and construct the 120KM Old Gwanda Road from Bulawayo City, through Matobo to Gwanda.

“Old Gwanda Road reduces the distance between Bulawayo and Gwanda by six kilometres compared to the existing Bulawayo to Gwanda via Esigodini, Mbalabala and Colleen Bawn.”

Dr Muswere said the company will undertake the project through a Build-Operate-Transfer arrangement.

“Construction of the road is expected to be completed in 12 months at a cost of US$110 million. Zwane Enterprises will fully finance the project and will recoup its investment through tolling points along the road,” he said.

Two toll gates are expected to be placed along the Old Gwanda Road.

In an interview last night, Zwane Enterprises chief executive officer, Engineer Bekithemba Mbambo said they were excited that the Cabinet has shown confidence in their capacity to develop the road.

“The journey has been longer than the 120KM from Bulawayo to Gwanda that we will be developing. It has come to a point of no return,” he said.

“We have been waiting for quite some time and we are happy that finally we will be starting the work. We are just waiting to sign a concession agreement before we go to the ground.

“This is going to be a massive project that will have value chain benefits and create employment for locals,” said Eng Mbambo.

He said communities should brace themselves for the construction of the project and soon they will start relocating affected communities.

“We have plus or minus 43 homesteads that are going to be relocated to pave the way for the construction of the project. So, we are going to build them new homesteads before the project starts,” he said.

Eng Mbambo hails from Sikithi area in Umzingwane District and has experience with using Old Gwanda Road, which is not trafficable due to its bad state. He previously stated that he was going to adopt the Government’s strategy of contracting several companies to construct the road as this has proven to be effective.

Eng Mbambo also indicated that their intention to rehabilitate Old Gwanda Road was inspired by President Mnangagwa’s philosophy “Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo/Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo”.