Cabinet meeting postponed

19 May, 2023 - 14:05 0 Views
Cabinet meeting postponed Dr Misheck Sibanda

The Chronicle

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

The Cabinet meeting scheduled for next week has been postponed to a later date, due to “other pressing issues” and members will be advised of the new date.

Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda, said this in a statement on the rescheduling of the 15th Cabinet Meeting of 2023.

“The Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet would like to advise Cabinet members that due to other pressing commitments, the Meeting scheduled for Tuesday 23rd May, 23023 has been cancelled. Members will be advised of the next date of the meeting in the usual manner,” said Dr Sibanda.

 

 

 

 

