Cabinet okays proposed Arts and Culture Bill

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

CABINET has considered and approved the principles of the proposed Arts and Culture Bill, which were presented by the Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation as Zimbabwe moves to regularise the sector.

This was said during the weekly cabinet briefing on Tuesday by Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Monica Mutsvangwa.

She said Cabinet noted that, the country has no legislation that regulates arts and culture promotion and development, cultural and creative industries, Intellectual Property Rights of cultural and creative practitioners, and safeguarding intangible cultural heritage and cultural expressions.

“In passing the principles, Cabinet noted that the Constitution of Zimbabwe has provisions for the State to promote regional and pan-African cultural expression.

“Section 33 of the Constitution also provides for the preservation of traditional knowledge. The State is obliged to preserve, protect and promote indigenous knowledge systems. This includes knowledge of medicinal and other properties of animal and plant life possessed by local communities and people,” Minister Mutsvangwa said.

Through the bill, Minister Mutsvangwa said structures will be decentralised, penalties for those who violate the law and the regulation and maintenance of the Arts Development Fund.

“The envisaged Bill will provide for Arts and Cultural structures, practitioners and administrators and the decentralisation of the structures to provincial and district levels.

“Furthermore, Cabinet noted that the new Bill will unify the law dealing with the Arts and Culture sector, as opposed to the current fragmentation of the laws. The Bill will also provide for penalties for violation of the law and establish, regulate and maintain the Arts Development Fund. It will also provide for the safeguarding of the intangible cultural heritage and cultural expressions,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.