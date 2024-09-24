Cabinet reviews 2023/2024 summer crops marketing and food security outlook

Online Writer

HARARE — The Cabinet has reviewed the Report on the 2023/2024 Summer Crops Marketing and Food Security Outlook to March 2025, along with the 2024 Winter Cereals Plan, as presented by Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Dr Anxious Masuka.

As of September 20, 2024, a total of 164 465 metric tonnes (mt) of grains and oilseeds have been marketed, a decline from the 289 090 mt marketed during the same period in 2023.

The report indicates that the decrease in maize sales is primarily due to reliance on irrigated maize, while dryland crops such as sorghum, soya beans, and sunflowers faced significant challenges due to El Niño-induced drought conditions.

In terms of maize imports, the Government has delivered 39 698.88 metric tonnes of the expected 300 000 metric tonnes through the Grain Marketing Board. At the current importation rate, these supplies are projected to last until June 2025. Attention is now shifting towards the procurement of local wheat, with harvesting already underway, yielding 1 737 mt as of September 18, 2024.

Cabinet has estimated the total food requirement until March 2025 at approximately 427 408.54 mt, based on a monthly allocation of 7.5 kg per person. However, considering the potential for increased demand, particularly as only 6.2 million of the 9.2 million people in rural areas are receiving food assistance, it is recommended that the monthly allocation be maintained and additional enrolments occur as necessary to meet rising needs.