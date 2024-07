Sheronrose Mugombi, [email protected]

A MAN was jailed for 10 years by the Harare Magistrate Court for stealing National Railway of Zimbabwe’s (NRZ) property.

In a statement on X, the NRZ said Michael Murape who specialised in stealing NRZ property has been jailed. The parastatal applauded the courts for imposing deterrent sentences which will help preserve critical railway infrastructure.