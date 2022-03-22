Cable vandalism leaves 500 Makwe farmers stranded

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Chronicle Reporter

FOR the past three years, Makwe Irrigation Scheme in Gwanda District has been lying idle after its electricity infrastructure was vandalised by thieves who were mainly targeting copper cables.

In 2018, over 15km of copper cables were stolen along the Gwanda-Maphisa line, plunging the connected communities and business operations into darkness.

The copper thieves then took advantage of the power disruption and further stole 1,2 kilometres of copper cables stretching from Fredda Mine to Makwe Dam, which has still not been replaced.

Villagers from the area have had to watch in despair as the 200-hectare irrigation scheme, which was once their major source of livelihood has been lying idle.

Makwe is the largest communal irrigation scheme in Gwanda District established in the 1960s and has been the breast basket and major source of income for many families.

“This irrigation was established in 1964. For many years the irrigation has been a source of livelihood for many families,” said Mr Everton Dube, one of the beneficiaries.

“We used to keep some of the produce for consumption at our households and sold some of the produce. We used to grow a variety of crops such as wheat, maize, beans, vegetables among others.”

Mr Dube said they used to supply local hospitals and schools and neighbouring villages. He said he has watched in despair for the past three years as their source of livelihood has remained abandoned.

Ms Ruth Moyo said during the time when the scheme was fully operational, the irrigation facility had close to 500 members. She said for several years the community depended on the scheme.

Ms Moyo said if the irrigation scheme was operational, they would not be experiencing food challenges.

“My parents used to work in the irrigation scheme while I grew up. The proceeds that they made from selling produce helped them to pay for our education. I then moved on to sustain my children using the money I got from working in this irrigation. If we were still producing then the situation would be much better for us,” she said.

Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Abedinico Ncube said Makwe Irrigation scheme was the largest within Gwanda District.

He said it was regrettable the facility was unable to play its huge role in ensuring food security due to vandalism and theft, which has remained a major threat to the country’s economy.

The minister said urgent measures must be taken to ensure power restoration and resumption of production on a large commercial scale.

“The thrust of Government under the Second Republic is to ensure that irrigation schemes are fully productive in order to ensure food and nutrition security at household level,” he said.

“We can’t afford to have projects as big as Makwe Irrigation lying idle when it can feed families. It’s unfortunate that this project has been crippled as a result of vandalism.”

He urged communities to assume ownership of projects and protect their wealth.

Matabeleland South provincial Zesa senior engineer, Peter Kudakwashe Mushayabasa said a 1,2km 11KV power line was required to reconnect the irrigation scheme. He said the spate of thefts of copper cable cases that were being recorded across the country had made it difficult to replace the power line.

“About three years back more than 10km copper cables were stolen from the Gwanda Maphisa line. While we were working on replacing these cables 1,2km, which supplies power to the dam was stolen,” he said.

“We were able to replace the mainline but we have not managed to replace the line, which connects the dam. There are many cases of vandalism of copper cables, which need to be attended to.”

Matabeleland South acting provincial irrigation engineer, Mr Shepherd Mpotekwa said Makwe Irrigation Scheme can start operating if power is restored to pump water from the dam.

“The main reason that is stopping the irrigation from operating is power supply. Ever since copper cables were stolen about three years back the irrigation scheme hasn’t been reconnected,” he said.

“We are in the process of engaging Zesa authorities over the matter to ensure that the irrigation gets power.

“Although the irrigation scheme needs rehabilitation in order to be fully productive farmers can still produce in the meantime when power is restored.”

Mr Mpotekwa said plans were underway to have Makwe Irrigation Scheme rehabilitated under the Small Holder Irrigation Revitilisation Programme (SIRP), a Government led programme funded by International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD). He said this could only be possible if power is restored.

