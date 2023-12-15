Cabs donates to children’s homes in Bulawayo
Peter Matika, Online Writer
The Central African Bank (CABS) on Friday held a series of donations to children’s homes in Bulawayo as part of their social responsibility initiative.
The bank donated various groceries, clothes and educational books to two children’s homes namely SOS Children’s Village and Queen Elizabeth Children’s Home in Bulawayo.
Cabs Southern Region Manager Mr Crispen Nemunyadzo said the institution was focused on developing young children through education.
“Education is an important pillar in the socio-economic development of this country and with that in mind we have been supporting schools here in Bulawayo and other regions in the country, through various sustainability and development initiatives,” said Mr Nemunyadzo.
