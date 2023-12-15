Cabs donates to children’s homes in Bulawayo

From left is Ms Sikhumbuzo Sibanda CABS Bank main branch in Byo, Mr Calipher Ndlovu Group Initiatives interim programmes manager, Queen Elizabeth Childrens Home Director Mrs Ellen Mfumu and CABS Southern Region Manager Mr Crispen Nemunyadzo who handed over the donation to the institution

Peter Matika, Online Writer

The Central African Bank (CABS) on Friday held a series of donations to children’s homes in Bulawayo as part of their social responsibility initiative.

The bank donated various groceries, clothes and educational books to two children’s homes namely SOS Children’s Village and Queen Elizabeth Children’s Home in Bulawayo.

Cabs Southern Region Manager Mr Crispen Nemunyadzo said the institution was focused on developing young children through education.

“Education is an important pillar in the socio-economic development of this country and with that in mind we have been supporting schools here in Bulawayo and other regions in the country, through various sustainability and development initiatives,” said Mr Nemunyadzo.