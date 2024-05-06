CABS football team on wellness …ready to defend Inter-Banks title

CABS football team at their preparations for the upcoming National Inter-Banks Sports tournament

Nkosilathi Sibanda,[email protected]

THERE’S a need for communities to remain aware of the immense health benefits that come with participating in sport as a tool to promote wellness.

This was said by the Central African Banking Society (CABS) sports co-ordinator David Nkata at their preparations for the national Inter-Banks sports tournament set for early July.

The Harare based CABS staff football team was in the city last Saturday where they played against Bulawayo Ambassadors and Unity Village at the Bulawayo Chiefs ground.

Nkata said they encourage communities they serve to strive on participating in sport.

“We cannot overstate the importance of sport in the wellbeing and health of members of the community. As the CABS football team we are geared to push for participation in all sports codes so as to keep well. There’s a lot of benefit.

“Our team was established by the bank as a way of promoting staff wellness, engagement and networking.

The team plays in the Bankers’ Social League in Harare and also participates at the Inter-Banks tournament, a multi- disciplinary competition for all banks across the country.

To ensure continued dominance in football, we took our preparations to Bulawayo, and played in two matches against Bulawayo Legends and Unity Village at the Bulawayo Chiefs village,” he said.

This year’s edition of the Inter-Banks sports tournament will be held in Harare.

Nkata said they have over the years, realised that Bulawayo social football teams give them a good run, ahead of the national competition.

“We have been playing our pre-season matches against these Bulawayo teams for close to six years and each time we return to Harare, we perform well.

We found Herbert Dick and his colleagues to be very professional and always willing to assist us.

At the national Inter-Banks sports tournament last year, the CABS football team took position one to defend the title we won in 2023.

Nkata said they were looking forward to retain the crown.

“Our coming to Bulawayo was also an opportunity for our new employees to meet with local football idols and as such inspire them in the game”, said Nkata.

Yesteryear football players that took part the weekend’s clash included Herbert Dick, Vorster Chitemu and Ronald Sibanda who play for the Bulawayo Ambassadors.