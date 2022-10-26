CABS sets up agent banking service in Plumtree

Mthabisi Tshuma, Business Reporter

OLD Mutual subsidiary, CABS, has resumed operations on an agent-based model in the border town of Plumtree where it ceased banking hall services in 2020.

The Plumtree branch used to service clients from Bulilima and Mangwe District as well as parts of Tsholotsho South.

When it closed shop in 2020, the company cited the need to rationalise the business model in response to the tough operating environment induced by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In order to cut travel for its clients, Cabs has set up an agent counter at Golden Harmony Supermarket, which now offers banking services and allows clients to also deposit or withdraw money in both local and foreign currency.

Old Mutual Group executive for marketing and public affairs and sustainability, Ms Lillian Mbayiwa,

said CABS will continue to respond to needs of their clients.

“As a bank, we have spent time understanding our customers and their needs and we are very certain that what they are looking for is convenience and flexible access to their monies,” she said.

“We have responded to this need by enhancing our digital offering. Our customers can now comfortably perform their banking transactions using cards on our wide POS Machines network in retail chains, mobile without need for data connection or using the Mobile App banking and Internet banking,” said Ms Mbayiwa.

“To further reduce the data costs of accessing our digital banking channels, we have zero-rated our Mobile App for Econet lines and plans are in place to roll this out to other mobile network providers.”

Ms Mbayiwa said they have been rolling out agent services in different towns and cities for customers who still need a physical interaction with their teams.

“In the case of Plumtree, Golden Harmony is our agent. We have, therefore, been consolidating our branch presence to respond to this new way of doing business, and our Plumtree branch was among the branches closed.

“During the closure, we communicated to our customers where and how they could continue to access our services. This included sharing with our customers their nearest branch or agent. We remain accessible through our contact centre toll free lines, email as well as social media channels for service support,” she said.

Ms Mbayiwa explained that there are no plans to re-open the banking hall at the moment.

“We believe our digital banking model supported by our branches and agents will continue to provide enough service support to our customers,” said Ms Mbayiwa.

A client with CABS from Tshitshi village in Mangwe district Ms Lorraine Mpala said the agent services have come in handy in accessing hard cash.

“In our area, most people rely on the use of hard cash more than soft money because foreign currency like Rands and Pula are popular among our people.

“For some of us who are not receiving any Diaspora remittances, the resumption of services is quite a good move as we also are able to withdraw money for easy transacting in our communities,” said Ms Mpala.

