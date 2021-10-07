Caf allows limited fans for Ghana-Zimbabwe World Cup qualifiers

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

CAF has approved Ghana Football Association (GFA)’s request to allow 4 000 spectators into the Cape Coast Stadium for the Black Stars’ World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe on Saturday.

There had been rumours that GFA was considering a venue change for the clash, but the association quashed those rumours on Thursday morning.

“Caf has approved 4 000 spectators for the match, an improvement over the 2 250 spectators approved for last month’s opener against Ethiopia,” reads a statement on the association’s website.

“Per this directive, the safety and security officer of the GFA, Julius Ben Emunah, shall together with all the relevant stakeholders, ie the Ministry of Youth and Sports, National Sports Authority, the Security Agencies and the Covid-19 Officer Dr Christine Baah, ensure strict adherence of the Caf/Fifa Covid-19 protocols.”

“The GFA advises Ghanaians to obey all the protocols strictly to first and foremost have a successful match and also to avoid any sanctions from Caf and Fifa.”

Zifa’s request for fans to be allowed into the National Sports Stadium for the return leg three days later was turned down last week.

Caf indicated that its decision was based on the review of Zimbabwe’s compliance to expected stadium requirements, safety and security as well as medical issues at the NSS. – @innocentskizoe