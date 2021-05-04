Caf clears National Sports Stadium for World Cup qualifiers

An ariel view of the National Sports Stadium in Harare.

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE will play their 2022 World Cup qualifying encounter against South Africa at the National Sports Stadium, following provisional clearance of the facility by the Confederation of African Football (Caf).

The development is a relief for Zimbabwe, as Zifa had earlier on warned that the Warriors faced a real possibility of losing their sovereignty by playing their home World Cup qualifiers on foreign soil if no improvements were urgently done at the National Sports Stadium.

Last month, Caf slapped Zifa with a US$2 000 fine for the lack of bucket seats at the National Sports Stadium.

In a circular sent to football associations by Caf dated May 2, the National Sports Stadium is part of the list of continental facilities cleared for the qualifiers’ Match Day 1 and 2.

Twenty countries, including highly ranked Senegal and Mali, had their facilities condemned and omitted from the list of stadia that meet Caf requirements.

The Warriors are in Group G alongside neighbours South Africa, whom they face in the opening match between June 5-8, former continental champions Ghana and Ethiopia.

Zimbabwe’s Match Day 2 is in Ethiopia on June 11 at Bahir Dar International Stadium in Bahir Dar, about 500km northwest of the capital Addis Ababa. Bahir Dar is the only Ethiopian facility that Caf has cleared.

Ghana, who open their group match with a home assignment against Ethiopia, had Accra Sports Stadium and Cape Coast Sports Stadium cleared by Caf.

South Africa have 13 facilities dotted across the country that are suitable for international assignments, according to the Caf list. – @ZililoR