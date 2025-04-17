CAF fines Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns US$170 000

Sikhumbuzo Moyo

THE CAF Disciplinary Board has charged Orlando Pirates with misconduct and failure to organise adequate security in the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League fixture against MC Alger on April, 9, 2025).

The Disciplinary committee found club official, Ezekiel Matebula, guilty and imposed a ban of four matches, of which two are suspended for a probationary period of one year, starting from the date of the decision.

In a statement Thursday evening, Caf said Orlando Pirates players, Sipho Chaine and Nkosinathi Sibisi were also found guilty and suspended for one match for improper conduct.

“Their suspensions are suspended for one year, starting from the date of the present decision,” said Caf.

Amabhakaniya were fined US$50 000 for the improper conduct of their team and a further US$ 20 000 for the failure to ensure adequate security.

“The Board also charged MC Alger with violating Articles 82 and 83 of the CAF Disciplinary Code as well as Articles 32 and 35 of the CAF Safety and Security Regulations in their TotalEnergies CAF Champions League fixture against Orlando Pirates on April 1, 2025 and the club was found guilty,” said Caf.

It said the guilty verdict forces the execution of the suspended disciplinary sanction pronounced by the disciplinary panel on November 24 last year, namely the obligation to play two matches behind closed doors during its next matches of the CAF club competition, in which Club MC Alger will play as the host club.

MC Alger also received a fine of US$10,000 for the lighting of smoke bombs and a further US$ 20,000 for the use of laser pointers while a fine of USD 10,000 has been imposed for the throwing of objects.

Another South African side, Mamelodi Sundowns was charged with and found guilty for violating Article 82 and 83.2 of the CAF Disciplinary Code as well as Articles 32 and 35 of the CAF Safety and Security Regulations arising from its TotalEnergies CAF Champions League fixture against Esperance on April 1.

For the offence Amasandawana were ordered to pay a fine of US$ 100 000 and is required to strictly implement the safety and security measures specified in the CAF regulations, guidelines and directives, particularly in their upcoming matches.