Caf president honours Kagame, King Mohammed VI of Morocco

Mehluli Sibanda, Sports Editor

CONFEDERATION of African Football president, Patrice Motsepe has conferred historic Caf President’s Outstanding Achievement Award 2022 to Rwandan President, Paul Kagame and King Mohammed VI of Morocco.

The CAF President’s Outstanding Achievement Award 2022 was conferred on President Kagame of Rwanda and King Mohammed VI of Morocco in recognition of their track record and extensive and far-reaching contributions to football in their countries and to making African Football Globally Competitive and Self-Sustaining. The event was held Rwanda on Wednesday, a day before the East African nation hosted the Fifa Congress.

Motsepe said: “Today’s CAF President’s Outstanding Achievement Awards 2022 Ceremony is important and historic because CAF, on behalf of the 54 African Nations that are its Members is expressing its gratitude and appreciation to President Paul Kagame of Rwanda and King Mohammed VI of Morocco for their passion and significant support for the development and growth of Football in their countries as well as their contributions to making African Football globally competitive and self-sustaining. CAF is also conferring these Awards in recognition and appreciation of the support and partnerships that exists in many African countries between the Head of State, the National Government and the Football Leadership in each of the 54 Nations that are Members of CAF.”

