Caf president launches schools’ competition

Sports Reporter

CONFEDERATION of African Football (Caf) president Patrice Motsepe has launched a Pan-African School Football Championship to be played in six African zones.

The South African businessman announced the introduction of the pilot inter-schools competition project in Africa during his weekend visit to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Fifa secretary-general Fatma Samoura, Caf secretary-general General Véron Mosengo-Omba, Minister of Sports and Recreation of the DRC Marcel Amos Mbayo Kitenge and president of the Congolese Football Federation (FECOFA) Constant Omari witnessed the momentous occasion which is part of football development on the continent.

Motsepe said that the inter-schools competition is a pilot project, which will lead to the establishment of an inter-schools competition in the six African zones resulting in a Pan-African Schools’ championship final.

The Caf president also said that one of the best investments in the future and success of African football is to invest in schools’ football and the building of youth football academies for boys and girls.

During his stay in Kinshasa, Motsepe also paid a courtesy visit to the president of the DRC Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, who supports the organisation of football tournaments in schools across the country as well as on the rest of the African continent.