CAF supports new World Cup idea

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has thrown its weight behind the FIFA proposal of a biennial World Cup, president Patrice Motsepe has confirmed.

Speaking at the CAF EXCO meeting on the eve of the African Champions League final between Kaizer Chiefs and Al Ahly, Motsepe revealed their decision to support hosting the World Cup every two years.

“A few weeks ago there was a meeting at the FIFA congress and the CAF delegation supported the decision of FIFA to conduct a study for this proposal which addressed issues of having the World Cup every two years,” he said.

“The highest body of CAF deemed it necessary to express support as we did at the congress. African football, taking into account the serious financial challenges and lack of infrastructure and lack of football facilities on the continent would probably be one of the biggest beneficiaries of a World Cup that takes place every two years.

“So the decision was to reaffirm our commitment to the decision that was taken and to indicate that having the football World Cup every two years is something that will be a huge benefit to the world but more so to the developing world and African football in particular.”

Motsepe denied that the changes could affect the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) stating it would also remain every two years while the African Nations Championship (CHAN) would be every three years. – kickOff