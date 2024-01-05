  • Today Fri, 05 Jan 2024

CAG bus accident victims identified

Police have released names of the five victims who died in CAG bus head-on collision along Karoi-Binga Road on 4 January 2024.

 In a statement police said, “The victims were identified by their next of kin as listed:

1. Cosmas Matongo (29), a male adult of Magunje Village, Makande, and he was the driver of the Mazda Pickup.

2. Alisha Kufandikamwe (15), a female juvenile of Maheya Village, Makande.

3. Agness Mupini (61), a female adult of Masukusa village, Magunje.

4.Trymore Mapiringanwa a male adult of Makande

5.Trynose Mavhurere (23), a male adult of Nyajena village, Makande.”.

In a statement, police said: “At the 26 km peg along Karoi-Binga Road today (04/01/24) at around 1pm a CAG bus, which was traveling towards Magunje collided head-on with a Mazda B2200 going the opposite direction with 15 passengers on board.”

Three people from the Mazda Pick-up died on the spot, while two others died upon admission at Karoi Hospital and 10 others were severely injure

