Cake & Bake-Now Show goes national

Business Writer

THE second edition of The Cake & Bake-Now Show which has gone national is expected to attract over 200 participants is scheduled for March 17 at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair arena.

Bake- Now Sales and Marketing Director, Mr Jubilant Sibanda said preparations have started and this year’s show will run under the theme “ Giving a path to the baker”.

“This time we are hoping for over 200 participants since it’s a national event. Agents have been identified to help in the logistics of the show. The participants among other things will benefit from the exciting master classes on offer and cake competition on the day of the show,” said Mr Sibanda.

Mr Sibanda noted that the participant’s fee is pegged at $60, stalls $150 and the competition fee is $40.

Last year, the inaugural cake expo was held in Bulawayo to showcase their skills and share the latest trends in the sector.

Cake art is one of the fastest-growing industries that entails the creative industry that the globe is currently embracing.

The cake expo attracted 119 baking participants drawn mainly from Bulawayo, Victoria Falls, Lupane, Gweru, Hwange, Plumtree and Kezi.