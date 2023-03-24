Cake industry viable

Nqobile Bhebhe, Senior Business Reporter

OVER 100 cake-baking professionals and enthusiasts recently gathered in Bulawayo for an inaugural cake expo to showcase their skills and share the latest trends in the sector.

Bake- Now Sales and Marketing Director, Mr Jubilant Sibanda said the mini cake baking expo generated huge interest from various age groups an indication that with proper guidance, cake baking is viable.

“The expo which coincided with Bake Now’s second-year anniversary was to bring together various players in the sector to network and share experiences. What came out of the expo is that with proper guidance, the cake-baking sector is vibrant, viable, and sustainable,” said Mr Sibanda.

He added that it was key for the industry to keep abreast with modern trends so as to provide products that appeal to the market.

“That knowledge about current trends comes through interaction among players. The sector is continuously evolving, so we should be on top of our game. The cake market is there. Weddings, parties, and corporate functions require cakes, so with the right appealing strategies the sector is viable.”

Mr Sibanda said the sector has the potential to employ many people across the value chain and contribute towards the economy.

Cake art is one of the fastest growing industries that entails the creative industry which the globe is currently embracing.

The cake expo attracted 119 baking participants and three corporates drawn mainly from Bulawayo, Victoria Falls, Lupane and Kezi.

“Among the speakers we had Mr Bee from Harare, a specialist in sponge cakes, Rev, a specialist in 3D cake, Bulawayo based Cake Guru known for her fresh cream icing, Ntokazi yakoSibanda and Chef Engineer Tari who presented on the business side of the cake industry.”