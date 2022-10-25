Cal Vin protégée Ziee Xayn finds his feet

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

TODAY marks exactly two years since the passing on of rap king Cal Vin and one of his protégées Zibusiso Moyo feels it is time to grow and claim his rightful place at the top of the city’s music scene.

Starting off as an RnB artiste going by the name Ziee Xayn, the artiste embarked on this journey under the stewardship of “That Luveve Boy”. Now, he has found his feet in the Afro-pop genre and has rebranded to Khwezi.

Chronicle Showbiz caught up with Khwezi in remembrance of Cal Vin. He revealed how he has managed to finally move on after the death of his mentor.

“Cal Vin was an icon of his own accord. He was the first person who saw my potential. The truth is legends never die. His influence will live on, in all of us,” said Khwezi.

He said he has started to work on an EP that is set to be released soon.

“I shifted from RnB to Afro-pop as the latter felt more natural. I lost my father and uncle to lung/prostate cancer and this really depressed me to the point of having suicidal thoughts. That’s how the name Khwezi came up as it’s meant to show the brightest star in me.

“I’m working on an EP that is 90 percent complete and will feature amazing artistes such as Msiz’kay. It’s focused on what the youth are going through,” said Khwezi.

– @mthabisi_mthire