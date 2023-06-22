Caledonia conducts gold exploration in Bubi

Sikhulekelani Moyo

GIANT global investor, Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc, which owns Blanket Gold Mine in Gwanda, plans to conduct exploration activities for gold at its Motapa Mining property in Bubi District, Matabeleland North province.

Caledonia bought Motapa Mining from privately owned UK company Bulawayo Mining Company for an undisclosed amount last year. According to Caledonia, the Motapa assert has been mined throughout the 20th century and the company understands that the region produced as much as 300 000 ounces of gold.

“Caledonia Mining Corporation (proponent) through its wholly owned subsidiary Arraskar Investments P/L holds title to the 2 224ha Motapa Mining Lease located in the Bubi Mining District of Matabeleland North.

“It is the proponent’s intention to conduct exploration activities for gold in this mining lease. To this end Caledonia has engaged Griynova Environmental Consultancy to conduct the ESIA for this proposed exploration project; in terms of the Environmental Management Act (Chapter 20:27),” reads a notice from the company.

“In accordance with the provisions of the said Act, read in conjunction with SI 7 of 2007- Environmental Impact Assessment and Ecosystems Protection Regulations; notice is hereby given to all Interested and Affected Parties (I&APs) for the invitation of submissions, comments, and objections on the project.”

Last year, Caledonia signed a US$53,2 million agreement to buy Bilboes Gold Limited as part of the company’s expansion drive.

Bilboes Gold is a gold mining entity that owns three major gold mines in Matabeleland North, 75km north of Bulawayo, and was once ranked among the country’s 10 biggest gold producers.

On its drive to become a multi-asset gold producer, the company has revealed that it will continue to evaluate investment opportunities in Zimbabwe and elsewhere.

