Caledonia Mining Corporation awards over 24 000 common shares

Sikhulekelani Moyo, Business Reporter

THE Victoria Falls Stock Exchange listed mining giant, Caledonia Mining Corporation has awarded 24 389 common shares of no par value in the company to members of staff.

In a statement on Friday (today), Caledonia said the development comes following the maturing of long term incentive plan awards on January 11, 2023 which were made under the 2015 Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan of the Company.

“Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc announces that following the maturing of long term incentive plan awards on January 11, 2023 which were made under the 2015 Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan of the Company, a total of 24 389 common shares of no par value in the Company are being issued to members of staff within the Company’s group, including in the form of depositary interests and Zimbabwe depositary receipts in respect of such shares, on or about January 16, 2023,” reads the statement.

The company said an application has been made by Caledonia for the admission of depositary interests representing all the issued shares to trading on AIM and it is anticipated that trading in such securities will commence on or about 17 January 2023.

It also said following the issue of all the shares, the company will have a total number of shares in issue of 17 283 312 common shares of no par value. “Caledonia has no shares in treasury; therefore, this figure may be used by holders of securities in the company as the denominator for the calculations by which they determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company,” said the company. – @SikhulekelaniM