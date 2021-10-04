Caledonia Mining Corporation quarterly dividend up by 8 percent

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

CALEDONIA Mining Corporation, which owns Blanket Mine, a gold operation in Gwanda, has declared an eight percent increase in quarterly dividend of US$0,14 on each of the company’s shares in the quarter ended September 30,2021.

In its latest update, the mining group indicated that in the quarter ended June 30,2021, it declared a quarterly dividend of US$0,13.

“Caledonia Mining Corporation is pleased to announce that the board of directors has declared an increased quarterly dividend of US$0,14 on each of the company’s shares,” it said.

The latest quarterly dividend declaration reflects a 104 percent spike from the level of 6,875 cents since October 2019 when the mining group introduced the quarterly dividend payment.

Meanwhile, the company maintains this year’s production target of between 61 000 to 67 000 ounces of gold and 80 000 ounces from next year. – @okazunga