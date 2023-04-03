Caledonia to consider future increases in dividend

Sikhulekelani Moyo, Business Reporter

CALEDONIA Mining Corporation Plc which owns Blanket Mine in Gwanda paid a dividend of US$0,56 per share in 2022, a 12 percent increase as compared to 2021, an official has said.

In a statement, the company’s chief executive officer Mr Mark Learmonth said Caledonia’s strategy to maximise shareholder value includes a quarterly dividend policy which the Board adopted in 2014.

He said the board will consider future increases in the dividend as appropriate in line with its prudent approach to risk management.

“The total dividend paid for 2022 was 56 cents per share, a 12 percent increase on the 50 cents per share in 2021,” said Mr Learmonth.

“The quarterly dividend, which remains at 14 cents a share, continues to be an important part of the company’s strategy and we believe sets us apart from our peer group.”

Meanwhile, Caledonia has declared a 14 cents dividend for the first quarter of 2023, which ended 31 March.

“Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of 14 United States cents (US$0,14) on each of the company’s shares.

“The relevant dates relating to the dividend are as follows: ex-dividend date VFEX: April 12, 2023, ex-dividend date AIM and NYSE: April 13, 2023, record date: April 14, 2023 and payment date: April 28, 2023. Shareholders with a registered address in the UK will be paid in Sterling,” reads the statement.