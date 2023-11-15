Caledonia to sell solar power plant

Nqobile Bhebhe, [email protected]

VICTORIA Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX)-listed mining entity, Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc has received an offer from a global solar operator to buy its 12,2 megawatt solar plant at Blanket Mine in Matabeleland South.

The mining house is eyeing consolidating its strategy of becoming a multi-asset gold producer by acquiring several lucrative mining assets

Following a tender process, the gold producer says it received an offer from a yet-to-be-named global solar operator to buy the solar plant, it said.

According to the firm, it is proposed that the new owner exclusively supplies Blanket with electricity from the current plant, on a take-or-pay basis, and in doing so secures some of Blanket’s future power supply.

Negotiation of contracts and commercial terms is continuing.

In 2020, Caledonia announced that the US$14 million 12,2 MWac solar power was part of efforts to address electricity constraints that have over the years affected the mining industry.

The project, connected to the Blanket grid in November 2022 is in line with the Government’s strategy to boost power production

The solar plant provides approximately 27 percent of Blanket’s average daily electricity demand.

This has seen a marked reduction in the amount of diesel consumed at the mine and has reduced the frequency of interruptions to production.

In a trading update for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023, chief executive officer, Mr Mark Learmonth said the sale process is underway.

“The solar plant, which was commissioned in early 2023, continues to operate well. The solar plant is owned by Caledonia rather than by Blanket and therefore the economic benefit arising from the solar plant has been realised in the consolidated all-in sustaining cost rather than the on-mine cost.

“An offer has been received from a global solar operator to buy the solar plant and the sale process is underway,” said Mr Learmonth.

In its 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report, the mining entity said the solar plant that was commissioned by President Mnangagwa is operating better than expected and generating slightly more power than anticipated.

“Having identified solar power as a key opportunity for Caledonia to improve the quality and security of Blanket’s electricity supply and to reduce its environmental footprint, a 12,2 MWac solar plant has been constructed at Blanket and was connected to the Blanket grid in November 2022.

“It is operating better than expected and generating slightly more power than anticipated.

“At the publication of this report, it was providing approximately a quarter of Blanket’s average daily electricity demand.

“The completion of the solar plant coincided with an improvement in the supply of power from the Zimbabwe grid which has substantially reduced the amount of diesel consumed,” reads part of the report.

The ESG report covers the reporting period January 1, 2022 to December 31 , 2022.

Meanwhile, Mr Learmonth said the quarter’s results demonstrate a significant improvement in the production performance of Blanket Mine which reported record quarterly production.

In the quarter under review, 21 772 ounces of gold were produced at Blanket, three per cent higher than the 21 120 ounces produced in the corresponding period last year setting a new quarterly production record.

Gold produced at Blanket in the nine months was 55 244 ounces and the firm maintains that its gold production guidance for 2023 of between 75 000 and 80 000 ounces at Blanket would be meet.

The firm posted a record quarterly revenue of US$41, 2m while nine months’ revenue of US$107, 7m is in line with the prior year performance.

Gross profit in the quarter of US$14,1 million and EBITDA of US$15,5 million, 2,5 per cent lower than the US$15,9 million in the third quarter of 2022.

“Production at Blanket in the Quarter was excellent, Blanket is now operating as expected having achieved record gold production in the quarter. Management is exploring initiatives to further improve mining efficiencies and manage operating costs,” said the CEO.

He added that Blanket continues to provide a solid foundation for the company, providing with a platform for other growth projects in Zimbabwe.